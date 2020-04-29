MV Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

ES traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $86.22. 1,362,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average is $85.55. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.