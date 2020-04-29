MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors grew its position in AON by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,848,000 after buying an additional 1,942,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AON by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,202,000 after buying an additional 879,207 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in AON by 15,389.8% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 754,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,214,000 after buying an additional 617,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,303. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.59 and its 200 day moving average is $199.46.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.