MV Capital Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.8% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 90.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

IWB traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.63. 1,197,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,090. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

