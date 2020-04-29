MV Capital Management Inc. Has $317,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,831 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 196,053 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,046,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,499,000 after buying an additional 263,679 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $558,630. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $22.29. 7,818,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,307,220. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.77.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

