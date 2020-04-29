MV Capital Management Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 209.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 59,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $99.33. 295,238 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

