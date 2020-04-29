MV Capital Management Inc. Has $79,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,833. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

