MV Capital Management Inc. Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.36. 2,160,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,336. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day moving average of $191.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

