MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after acquiring an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after buying an additional 535,813 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,756,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,697,830. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.23.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

