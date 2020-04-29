MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $6.16 on Tuesday, hitting $384.73. 1,313,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.22 and a 200 day moving average of $387.60. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

