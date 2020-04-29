MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 354.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

PEG traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.88. 1,738,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

