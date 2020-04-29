MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 368 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,767. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

