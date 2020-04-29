MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 536 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,089,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,511. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.50. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

