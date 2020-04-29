MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 560 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,668 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.29. 6,242,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,509,087. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

