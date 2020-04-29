MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in General Mills by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. 4,588,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

