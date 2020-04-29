MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.31. 25,197,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,987,948. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

