MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 137.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

Shares of Metlife stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. 7,508,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,768,633. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.30. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

