MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,749 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.01. The company had a trading volume of 226,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average is $152.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $173.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9947 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

