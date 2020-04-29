MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,409 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,896,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382,137. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

