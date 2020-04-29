MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,188 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,156,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,943,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,117.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 279,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,198,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,388,000 after purchasing an additional 224,982 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,565,000 after purchasing an additional 169,826 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.75. 5,955,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,614,094. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

