MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,662 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,662 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.05. The stock had a trading volume of 425,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,181. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

