MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after acquiring an additional 210,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,528,000 after acquiring an additional 140,524 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,995,000 after acquiring an additional 441,957 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $583,948,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,976. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

