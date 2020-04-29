NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Trading Up 22.3%

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) traded up 22.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.58, 701,882 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 622,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NH shares. ValuEngine raised NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $228.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.95.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in NantHealth by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 37,812 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

