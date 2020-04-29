Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 314,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,739,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,104. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a PE ratio of 96.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. FIG Partners initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.