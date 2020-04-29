Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 931 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Broadcom by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,646,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

AVGO stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.49. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

