Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 22,111 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

SCHE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. 2,479,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

