Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 224 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 68.4% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 91.2% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $62.14. 10,858,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,009,148. The firm has a market cap of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

