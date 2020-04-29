Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 288 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,479,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $20,268,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after acquiring an additional 272,809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after acquiring an additional 205,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALB traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

