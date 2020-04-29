Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 756 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,014,000 after buying an additional 116,604 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,157. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

