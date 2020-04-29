Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,419,000 after buying an additional 1,021,208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after buying an additional 793,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,053,000 after buying an additional 545,225 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after buying an additional 484,968 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,464,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,039. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

