Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after acquiring an additional 310,440 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,229,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

SO traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $58.06. 3,713,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,066,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

