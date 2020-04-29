Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $82.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,339,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,728,917. The stock has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.22. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

