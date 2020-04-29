Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 92,576 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $11,229,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,951,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,039 shares of company stock valued at $44,879,577 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.24. 5,760,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,878,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05. The company has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

