Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.64. 6,896,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,137. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

