Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 118,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,373. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43.

