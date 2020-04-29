Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,751,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.77. The company had a trading volume of 655,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.94. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

