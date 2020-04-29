Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,505 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 912,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,130,000 after buying an additional 183,137 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BCE by 508.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. 1,140,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,564. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.32%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.