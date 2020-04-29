Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after acquiring an additional 237,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,323,000 after acquiring an additional 285,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.