Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,595 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ORIX by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ORIX by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE IX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.04. 103,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,376. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.30%. Equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

