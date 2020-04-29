Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.23.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.32. 874,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,444. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

