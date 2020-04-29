National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of A$23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. National Australia Bank has a 12-month low of A$13.20 ($9.36) and a 12-month high of A$30.00 ($21.28).

In related news, insider Kathryn Fagg bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$27.37 ($19.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$238,119.00 ($168,878.72). Also, insider Simon McKeon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$16.12 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$161,190.00 ($114,319.15).

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

