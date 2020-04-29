National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

NABZY stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 1,134,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,644. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NABZY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

