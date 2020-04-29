National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Short Interest Update

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of NKSH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. 10,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $192.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.71. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $48.82.
National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 95,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
About National Bankshares
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
