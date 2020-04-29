National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Short Interest Update

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NKSH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. 10,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $192.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.71. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $33,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,960.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,872 shares of company stock worth $96,118. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 95,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.