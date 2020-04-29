National Fuel Gas (NFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.95-3.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.95-3.15 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NFG stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

