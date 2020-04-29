National Fuel Gas (NFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.95-3.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.95-3.15 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NFG traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. 1,484,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,051. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

