National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Short Interest Update

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ NHLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. National has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.24.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter.

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

