National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

National Security Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NSEC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298. National Security Group has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 6.03%.

In other National Security Group news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 16,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $238,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $31,039.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,066 shares of company stock valued at $271,037. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

