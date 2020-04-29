Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.00, 357,958 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 170% from the average session volume of 132,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Fearnley Fonds cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 898.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 980.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.
