Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.00, 357,958 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 170% from the average session volume of 132,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Fearnley Fonds cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 898.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 980.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

