Nebula AI Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $290,936.48 and approximately $5.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.84 or 0.04370938 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00063003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00037098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009836 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003133 BTC.

NBAI is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,905,805,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

