Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Trading Up 5.5%

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.23, approximately 4,972,201 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,327,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 927,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $12,198,768.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,168,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

