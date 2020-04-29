Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NXST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. 632,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.06.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $503,710.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 53,105 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 111,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.